US Labor nominee Acosta says he'll advocate for workers

Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta is facing questions Wednesday about how, exactly, he would back up American workers when his record provides few clues.
He's answering with a blanket pledge on supporting workers — but few details on whether he supports policies President Donald Trump opposes, such as a big hike in the minimum wage.
"Whether it is those who are working, those who still seek work, those who are discouraged or underemployed, or those who have retired, if confirmed as secretary of Labor, I will advocate for them," Acosta, said in prepared remarks. "We may not always agree on the 'how,' but at least let us agree on the need."
Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet.
For Senate Democrats, it's about how and whether he'd accomplish that goal leading an agency the president wants cut by 20 percent, including the deletion of a training program for jobless Americans age 55 and older. They also want to know whether he can withstand political pressure from Trump, given what they say is a career blemished by scandal. An independent inspector general's report said Acosta, while heading the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, insufficiently supervised a subordinate who used political tests in hiring.
"You, at best, ignored an extraordinary politicization of the work of this critical division_and at worst, actively facilitated it," Sen. Patty Murray, the senior Democrat on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said in prepared remarks.
Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said Acosta "is off to a good start" given his previous Senate confirmations. And he said the challenge for the unemployed now is not necessarily about finding work.
"My generation found jobs. This generation is more likely to have to create their own jobs," Alexander said in prepared remarks.
In Acosta, President Trump nominated a 48-year-old son of Cuban immigrants who has been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times — to the National Labor Relations Board, to lead DOJ's civil rights division and to become South Florida's federal prosecutor. That means Acosta, the dean of the Florida International University Law School, has received some vetting — a fact Trump and Senate Republicans trumpeted after his first Labor nominee, Andrew Puzder, withdrew from consideration on the eve of his confirmation hearing under questions about his hiring of a housekeeper not authorized to work in the U.S. and other issues.
Acosta was to be introduced by a pair of 2016 GOP presidential hopefuls, also Latino, who were defeated by Trump: home state Sen. Marco Rubio and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a law school classmate of the nominee's.
In his prepared remarks, Acosta promised to enforce workplace safety laws enacted by Congress.
"As a former prosecutor, I will always be on the side of the law and not any particular constituency," he said. Democrats say the agency's mission means Acosta should advocate for workers first.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a member of the panel, said in a letter Tuesday that Acosta's tenure atop Justice's civil rights department "raises serious concerns about whether you are capable of running a large government agency independently and without undue political influence."
