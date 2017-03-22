Auto glass maker Fuyao to pay $100K for Ohio safety issues

An automotive glass manufacturer facing proposed fines for unsafe working conditions at its southwest Ohio plant says it will pay a reduced penalty of $100,000 to resolve safety violations.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has said complaints from workers at the Fuyao (foo-YOW') Glass America Inc. facility in Moraine led to multiple inspections and about $227,000 in proposed fines. The agency cited the company for alleged violations involving machine safety, electrical hazards and a lack of personal protective gear.
The Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2nJbgVF ) reports that Fuyao says it has spent over $7 million on safety measures in the past few months. It also says it has worked with regulators to make sure the plant meets requirements.
The site was formerly a General Motors factory.
