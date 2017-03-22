Public gets look at options for new Buffalo Amtrak station

The public has gotten a look at several options for the design of a new Amtrak station that's being considered for Buffalo.
About 200 people turned out Tuesday night at the Buffalo Science Museum to view the various designs presented by a consultant hired by the state Department of Transportation.
Two locations are being considered for the new station: the vacant Central Terminal on the city's east side and the Canalside district in downtown Buffalo. The current downtown station is 65 years old and has had structural issues.
The consultants say the cost for a new downtown station would range from $34 million to $86 million, while putting a station at the vacant Central Terminal would range from $68 million to nearly $150 million, depending on the chosen design.
Comments