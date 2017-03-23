Renovations planned for UAS Ketchikan maritime facilities

Construction is expected to start later this year on a nearly $6 million overhaul of University of Alaska Southeast Ketchikan's Regional Maritime and Career Center.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nTI0bB) that Wendy Miles Horn, with the university, says the work is needed because the two buildings that make up the facility are inadequate, cramped and don't measure up to U.S. Coast Guard and maritime-industry training standards.
The renovations call for creating adequate space to house the industrial labs of the school's welding and fabrication, maritime and multiskilled worker programs.
Miles Horn says there'll also be upgrades to allow needed space for the school's 360-degree maritime bridge simulator.
Classes at the marine career center will continue throughout the project, which will start in August and wrap up in a year.
Comments