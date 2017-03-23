Asian shares up as Wall Street steadies, with eye on US vote

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent Pause

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

3:22 Meet some of the beagles and mice used for research at the University of Kentucky

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

1:07 Surveillance video of Valentine's Hustler

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

1:12 UK practices for NCAA Tournament run

1:23 Trump protesters and supporters explain themselves outside Louisville rally

2:23 John Calipari goes on rant about firings