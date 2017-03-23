Forbes: Newest member of the billionaire’s club? Papa John

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s International, climbed into the ranks of the world’s billionaires in the last year, according to a new list compiled by the business news organization Forbes.
That’s a change from last year when he was listed among the richest people in American cities with a net worth of $710 million.
But Forbes reported recently that Schnatter hit $1 billion, making him a newcomer to the list. He was tied at 1,940 with 11 others from around the globe.
His ascent into the stratosphere comes as Forbes reports a record year for the number of people with 10-figure fortunes, which increased 13 percent from 1,810 over last year to 2,043 this year. It’s the biggest increase in the 31 years that the news organization has been tracking billionaires.
Forbes also at times spotlights people who’ve fallen off, but “gainers since last year’s list outnumbered losers by more than three to one.” The list is a snapshot of wealth taken on Feb. 17, according to Forbes wealth editors Kerry Dolan and Luisa Kroll.
“We estimate that about 75 percent of his net worth lies in his shares of Papa John’s. The share price rose a staggering 70 percent between mid-February 2016 and mid-February 2017, landing Schnatter in the billionaire ranks,” Dolan wrote in response to emailed questions from the Courier-Journal.
If the snapshot were taken on Tuesday this week, Schnatter would not have made the cut because the company’s share price has declined from $86.01 to $73.99 per share, Dolan added, which put his net worth at $915 million.
“No matter what, he’s built a super successful business,” she wrote.
Schnatter, 55, is often asked to tell the story of his start as an entrepreneur who took over a failing beer joint in Jeffersonville, Ind., owned by his father and converting a broom closet to a pizza-making operation. The company now sells pizza around the globe, with over $1.5 billion in revenues a year. Schnatter said during a question-and-answer session at this January’s Greater Louisville Inc. annual meeting that he believes “it’s an immoral relationship” when an executive takes home $12 million a year and employees are barely making a living.
So the company’s profit-sharing plan allows workers to gain a piece of what’s been an enlarging pie. Schnatter takes home $3.5 million in annual pay, which he noted for the GLI gathering, is far below what compensation consultants told him is acceptable given the scale of the $4 billion in annual sales and $25 million in pre-tax profits, Schnatter said then.
The only other Kentuckian on the list is B. Wayne Hughes, with a net worth of $2.8 billion. The 83-year-old cofounded a storage company called Public Storage, according to Forbes, and he owns a farm in Lexington.
