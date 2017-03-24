Business

Meiwa industrial relocating U.S. base from Erlanger to Georgetown

By Cheryl Truman

Meiwa, a Japan-based company that provides automotive robotics technology, industrial systems and machinery to companies throughout the United States, is relocating some of its U.S. operations to Georgetown from Erlanger.

The company also has operations in China and Thailand. It announced a $6.1 million plant in Lewisburg, Tenn., in 2013. Meiwa’s products are used by auto producers including Nissan, Toyota and Honda.

Meiwa leased 8,500 square feet on Frazier Court in Georgetown.

