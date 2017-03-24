AP Source: Indians, Ramirez agree to contract extension

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to a contract extension with infielder Jose Ramirez.
Ramirez had a breakout season with the AL champions in 2016 and will sign the contract after taking a physical, said the person who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until the medical examinations are completed. Terms of the extension were not yet available.
Ramirez was instrumental in the Indians winning their first pennant since 1997 last season. The 24-year-old batted .312 with 11 homers and 76 RBIs. He played third base, shortstop, second and outfield and more importantly he picked up the offensive slack when former All-Star Michael Brantley was sidelined for all but 11 games with a shoulder injury.
The Indians view Ramirez as one of their core players and wanted to lock him into a long-term deal despite him being under their financial control for several more years.
