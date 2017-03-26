Business Awards

▪ Pearse Lyons, founder and president of Alltech, has received the Science Foundation Ireland’s “St. Patrick’s Day Science Medal.” Now in its fourth year, the SFI St. Patrick’s Day Science Medal recognizes the contributions Lyons to his field, as well as his role in developing the research ecosystem in Ireland. The medal is awarded annually to a distinguished Irish scientist, engineer or technology leader living and working in the USA.
▪ AMR team member Doug Robinson, executive director for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers, a long-term AMR client partner, recently received the 2017 Robert P. Shumate National Public Safety and Justice Contributor to Excellence Award.
The award is named for the first president of the IJIS Institute and is presented annually to a person from either industry or the public sector who has made the most valuable lifetime contribution to justice and public safety information sharing.
▪ For the sixth consecutive year NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas of Kentucky, has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. NiSource is one of six companies in this year’s gas utility category.
NiSource is one of 124 companies from 19 countries honored for leadership in promoting ethical business standards. Learn more about Columbia Gas of Kentucky and NiSource’s commitment to ethics, compliance and sustainability priorities at Nisource.com/sustainability.
▪ Lexmark International, a Lexington-based global imaging solutions provider, has been honored with three 2017 Manufacturing Leadership Awards from Frost & Sullivan's Manufacturing Leadership Council. These awards recognize companies and individuals that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Lexmark won awards in three categories: Collaborative Innovation Leadership, IoT in Manufacturing Leadership and Supply Chain Leadership.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments