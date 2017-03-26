AssuredPartners NL, Solarity Group open new offices

▪ AssuredPartners NL has opened a new Lexington office at 2443 Sir Barton Way. Bryan Raisor is the managing director. AssuredPartners left 2416 Sir Barton Way in late January. The firm now occupies a portion of the third floor and the entire fourth floor of a four-story building. To learn more, go to Assuredptrnl.com.
▪ The Solarity Group has moved to 961 Beasley Street, Suite 140, in Lexington. Solarity partners with businesses, organizations and professionals who are under pressure to deliver measurable results on time and within budget. Phone: 1-888-272-4494. Email: info@solarity.com.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
