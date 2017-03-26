UK Alumni Job Club to discuss emotional intelligence and career success

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. March 28 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Emotional intelligence and career success. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Inventors Council Lexington will meet 7 p.m. April 4 at the Eastside Library, 300 Blake James Drive. Featured speaker is Darrall Henderson with KY PTAC. Learn how to leverage free services to get your products into the hands of government agencies. For details, go to Conta.cc/2ny3pd9. Website: KYInventors.org. See last month’s video recap at Youtu.be/zyq8vEo6SWI.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s next Roundtable Networking Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. March 30 at the Cooperative Extension Building on the Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort. Speaker: Cordelia Harbut, Kentucky Commission on Women. The event includes networking followed by lunch and the keynote. Tickets are $35. Exhibitor tables are also available. Registration and information at Womenleadingky.com.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000 or go to Centertech.com.
▪ Get Going with QuickBooks, March 27
▪ Keep Going with QuickBooks, March 30
▪ Project Management Fundamentals, April 11
▪ Microsoft Office Publisher 2016, April 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, April 19
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, April 21
▪ CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Approved for 6 EILA credit hours.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Database, 7 p.m. March 27
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. March 28
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. April 6 and 13.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. April 4.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. April 6.
▪ Tech Night, 7 p.m. April 10.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. April 11.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. April 13.
▪ Quick & Easy Ways to Enhance Your Photos, 1 p.m. April 4, $30
▪ Photography: Shooting Up Close, 10 a.m. April 5, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPhone, 9:30 a.m. April 8 or 1 p.m. April 12, $30
▪ FastStone Photo Manipulation, 1 p.m. April 10, $30
The LFUCG and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ Kentucky PTAC 101, 10 a.m. to noon, March 28, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ Kentucky MWBE Certification Program, 10 a.m. to noon, April 6, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ How to Do Business with the Local Government and Quasi–Government Organizations, 4 to 6 p.m., April 13, 1126 Russell Cave Road.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments