Patrick Chase Milner succeeds Van Pelt as CEO of Woodford Forward

Woodford Forward has named Patrick Chase Milner as the organization’s new CEO.
A Lexington native, Milner has experience with nonprofit management in agriculture, land use and government advocacy. He returns to the Bluegrass after working as a regional director for the Virginia Industrial Hemp Coalition, where he advocated for America’s renewed hemp industry and collaborated with local, state and federal policy makers.
Woodford Forward is a nonprofit, countywide land-use advocacy organization. Milner will lead the organization’s efforts to work with government officials and residents to develop policies that promote the highest and best use of urban and agricultural land.
Milner succeeds Billy Van Pelt II, who joined the American Farmland Trust as a director of development for the Southeast and Midwest earlier this year. Van Pelt remains a director on the Woodford Forward board.
Milner began his duties with Woodford Forward in Midway on March 1.
“Chase is a bridge-builder by nature, and he can add to the foundation that Billy established for bringing people in our community together,” board chairman Benny Bell Williams said. “It takes listening to each other and exploring ideas and options together, and Chase can really help get it done.”
For more information about Milner and Woodford Forward, go to the organization’s website, Woodfordforward.org.
