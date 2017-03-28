Missouri budgeters want transparency when state plane used

Members of Missouri's House Budget Committee want to make records of elected officials' flights on the state airplane easily accessible by the public.
Members added the requirement for state airplane use to be recorded on sites such as FlightAware to budget proposals debated Tuesday.
Kansas City Democratic Rep. Greg Razer says his goal is to ensure citizens know when the plane is used and where it's headed.
Flights on the state plane were recorded on FlightAware when former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon was in office. He spent about $50,000 on state airplane flights during his final two months in office.
Records have been blocked on FlightAware since Republican Gov. Eric Greitens took office.
Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick says the change promotes transparency. Some lawmakers raised safety concerns.
