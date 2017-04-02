Ready to move on professionally? Consider job function and work environment

1:53 Nick Haynes on offensive line variation, increased leadership role Pause

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:55 Ouita Michel and Josh Smouse talk about Honeywood

1:17 Eddie Gran identifies UK football's spring standouts

1:03 Bach Choir and UK Chorale rehearse Bach 'Mass'

1:07 Gov. Bevin thanks Senate for 'phenomenal' session

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp