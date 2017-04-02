Ready to move on professionally? Consider job function and work environment

Considering a job change? Interested in learning more about your options? Consider a change in job function or in work environment to switch things up in your professional world.
Scenario 1: Like your company or work environment, but ready for a change in your day-to-day activities? Consider looking at different types of opportunities in your industry.
Krystal Bronson is a recruiter with BKD LLP in Louisville. She majored in accounting and minored in communications at the University of Dayton. She learned about BKD, an accounting and advisory firm, through her university career services office. Originally, she was drawn to an accounting role because of the intellectual challenge provided and the level of job security offered by the industry.
She also had some relatives in accounting and thereby gained insight into what a career in accounting entailed. She went with a public firm, in this case, BKD, because she was interested in a challenging career and was attracted to the variety of clients public firms serve.
Later, Bronson was intrigued when the firm created a recruiting position, and she decided to learn more, seeking the guidance of others at the firm. She considered her long-term career goals and skills. She reflected on her time in accounting and made the strategic decision to apply for the new role, and she got it. Now, more than three years later, she is happy with her decision.
Her favorite part of working in accounting? “There is a wide variety of individuals that you will work with within the company and with clients.”
She enjoys developing strong relationships with university faculty and students, and she considers her role fun. Working in the accounting function before the recruiting role has influenced her recruiting skills immensely, she said. She is able to give candidates a firsthand account of what the accounting roles are like.
Bronson’s advice for job-seekers is to think seriously about what you enjoy doing and your skills to find a career that will be both challenging and rewarding.
Scenario 2: Like the types of work you are doing, but ready for a change in scenery? Consider looking at different industries for similar roles or roles that would allow you to home in on your particular skills.
Matt Johnson is a web manager at the University of Kentucky. He studied integrated strategic communications with a minor in English, also at UK. Johnson said he “kind of fell into Web design” in middle school because of an interest in HTML programming.
Always a self-starter, he taught himself through tutorials and by studying other sites’ code. After he designed his school website, his interests shifted more to Web development than to coding. In high school, Johnson worked as an intern at a local Web design firm, MaxWeb Inc. There, he learned to translate his Web skills into print design as well. Johnson continued to work at MaxWeb throughout his studies at UK.
Johnson said his favorite thing about his job is the excitement of working on something he has never done before. The challenge of transforming an idea or concept into a finished product on the Web is motivating to him.
After MaxWeb, Johnson worked at the Lexington Center Corp. for almost eight years before making the transition to a higher-education setting. His favorite thing about working in higher education is that “there’s always that push for knowledge.” He mentioned working on websites and learning about interesting research conducted on campus that he normally wouldn’t see.
Johnson’s advice for job seekers is to develop a portfolio that best demonstrates your skills. In web design, try to develop a mix of site designs across several industries. For those not in Web design, Johnson’s advice can easily apply to your specialty. Build demonstrable evidence of your skills and consider other environments in which you can highlight your abilities.
Remember to consider both job function and work environment when you make your next career change. Be creative with your options and think outside the box.
Amanda Schagane serves as a career coach in the Gatton College of Business & Economics at UK. She is designated a Master Career Counselor by the National Career Development Association and has served as president for the Kentucky chapter of the organization. Join her on LinkedIn or email her at Amanda.Goldsmith@uky.edu.
