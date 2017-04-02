Conventions in Lexington in April

These events are scheduled for Lexington in April; convention site and expected attendance are included:
Admiral Merchants Motor Freight, 2017 Awards Meeting: March 30 through April 3, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 150.
Kentucky Forest Industries Association, Annual Meeting: April 3-7, Embassy Suites, 350.
Sweet Adelines, 2017 Spring Regional Competition — Region 4: April 5-9, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,200.
National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers, Annual Conference: April 16-22, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 325.
Kentucky High School Athletic Association, State Archery Championships: April 19-21, Fairfield Inn & Suites Lexington North, 500.
Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Crafted — The Market 2017: April 19-23, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 8,000.
The Association of Lincoln Presenters, Annual Conference: April 20-24, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 70.
Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, Spring Training Conference: April 24-26, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 250.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
