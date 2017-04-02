Business

April 2, 2017 10:03 AM

Conventions in Lexington in April

By Dorothea Wingo

These events are scheduled for Lexington in April; convention site and expected attendance are included:

Admiral Merchants Motor Freight, 2017 Awards Meeting: March 30 through April 3, Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa, 150.

Kentucky Forest Industries Association, Annual Meeting: April 3-7, Embassy Suites, 350.

Sweet Adelines, 2017 Spring Regional Competition — Region 4: April 5-9, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,200.

National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers, Annual Conference: April 16-22, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 325.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association, State Archery Championships: April 19-21, Fairfield Inn & Suites Lexington North, 500.

Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Crafted — The Market 2017: April 19-23, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 8,000.

The Association of Lincoln Presenters, Annual Conference: April 20-24, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 70.

Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, Spring Training Conference: April 24-26, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 250.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

