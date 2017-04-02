Miller appointed member-in-charge at Frost Brown Todd

Finance
WealthSouth: Jeffrey Zinger has joined the firm’s Lexington office in the role of senior vice president, lending manager, growth markets. Gordon Mullis has joined the Lexington office as vice president, trust officer.
Law
Frost Brown Todd, Lexington: Jonathan Miller, former Kentucky state treasurer, has been named member in charge of Frost Brown Todd’s Lexington office. Miller succeeds Edward Receski, who has led the Lexington team since 2011 and continues to be a leader of the firm’s energy practice. Miller joined FBT in April 2011.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co.: Quincy Cutshaw has been named vice president for marketing with the Lexington-based construction and design company.
Fastline Media Group: Pat Higgins has been named vice president of sales. Higgins’ oversees the sales team, including four managers and nearly 40 local sales and marketing representatives around the country.
