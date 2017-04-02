UK Alumni Job Club to discuss emotional intelligence and career success

Meetings
Inventors Council Lexington will meet 7 p.m. April 4 at the Eastside Library, 300 Blake James Drive. Featured speaker is Darrall Henderson with KY PTAC. Learn how to leverage free services to get your products into the hands of government agencies. For details, go to Conta.cc/2ny3pd9. Website: KYInventors.org. See last month’s video recap at Youtu.be/zyq8vEo6SWI.
The League of Women Voters of Lexington will meet 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at the Lexington Central Public Library, 140 East Main Street, Conference Room A. Angela Evans, 6th District Councilwoman will speak on the New Kentucky Project and how to get citizens to participate in democracy and our government. The registration fee is $15 and includes breakfast. Contact lexingtonlwv@gmail.com to register.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. April 11 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Take it to the next level: Lead to learn and not just manage. Info: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business & Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 South U.S. 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000 or go to Centertech.com.
▪ Project Management Fundamentals, April 11
▪ Microsoft Office Publisher 2016, April 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, April 19
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, April 21
▪ CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Approved for 6 EILA credit hours.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Info: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. April 4.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. April 6 and 13.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. April 6.
▪ Tech Night, 7 p.m. April 10.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. April 11.
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. April 13.
▪ Quick & Easy Ways to Enhance Your Photos, 1 p.m. April 4, $30
▪ Photography: Shooting Up Close, 10 a.m. April 5, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPhone, 9:30 a.m. April 8 or 1 p.m. April 12, $30
▪ FastStone Photo Manipulation, 1 p.m. April 10, $30
The LFUCG and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshops. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org.
▪ Kentucky MWBE Certification Program, 10 a.m. to noon, April 6, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ How to Do Business with the Local Government and Quasi–Government Organizations, 4 to 6 p.m., April 13, 1126 Russell Cave Road.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
