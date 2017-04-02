Female entrepreneur brings microblading to Lexington

▪ Feather & Blade, a brow parlor specializing in eyebrow microblading, a semi-permanent make-up procedure that creates lifelike hair stroked on brows that last as long astwo years, has opened at 704 North Limestone. Microblading eliminates the daily maintenance of brow make-up and is an option for women with active lifestyles, those who have experienced hair loss due to age, medical condition or overplucking, or those simply looking for a shapelier brow.
Owner Holly Meredith’s signature service is Bespoke Brows, in which a client’s brow is created strand by strand using lifelike strokes applied directly onto the skin, using the microblading technique.
For more information on Feather & Blade, call 859-667-2769 or email hello@fbbrows.com. FAQs are answered at Fbbrows.com.
▪ Enable My Child, a digital health platform designed to provide therapy to children and their families to help manage social, cognitive, emotional/behavioral and developmental delays, has kicked off in three states, including Kentucky. Over the next 90 days, Enable My Child will expand across all 50 states.
The function of this platform is to enable children to succeed despite their limitations, by using best practice strategies that can be integrated into daily family-life routines. EMC’s goal is to correct maladaptive behaviors, normalize/improve social skills, help children excel in school, and help parents understand their children better.
Enable My Child was founded with the goal of cutting red tape, enhancing quality of service, increasing accessibility and lowering cost to provide a premium service for all children.
Seven pediatric mental health professionals have spent nearly two years researching and developing the EMC platform. Shelli Dry, head of the Occupational Therapy practice, is a Kentuckian who rallied to include Kentucky as one of the first launch states. For more info, go to Enablemychild.com.
