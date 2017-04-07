After seven years, grocery will close in downtown Winchester

Bush’s IGA grocery store in Winchester will close Saturday night after more than seven years in business.
“I’ve basically run out of money to keep running it myself,” owner Larry Bush said. “I had it sold twice and both deals fell through. I tried to keep it open for my employees and the community. I can’t do it any more.”
Bush said he let the inventory deplete after the first sale fell through. He owns the contents of the store but leased the building on Main Street across from the post office. The store employs 12 people now but at one time had 20, Bush said.
Groceries are known for low profit margins, and competition has grown as chains like Family Dollar and Dollar General have expanded their line of grocery items.
In addition, “I had a lot of old equipment when I bought the store, and I’ve had several costly expenses,” Bush said. “I just had a freezer go down on Dec. 1 and it cost me about $11,000 in product and it cost me $7,300 to fix.”
The store is having a sale in which produce is 50 percent off and 5 percent off everything else.
Bush has a couple of small businesses that he intends to keep open. One is Bush’s Bread and Bakery Outlet on Lexington Avenue, which has been turned into a convenience store. And he is a partner in a thrift store on Main Street.
The IGA store will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
