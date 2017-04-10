Nine agents join Re/Max in Georgetown, Lexington

Law
Reminger Co.: George Timothy Todd Kitchen III is joining the firm’s Louisville office. Kitchen represents insurance carriers and employers in the areas of workers’ compensation defense, workers’ compensation subrogation, and defense of accusations of serious and willful misconduct.
RE/MAX Creative Realty: The following new agents have joined the firm’s Lexington and Georgetown offices: Michael France, Markus Burchfield, Suzanne Waldrop, Haley Wright, Jamie Jackson, Jennifer Tucker, Maggie Perkins, Kim Stiles and Victoria Fraine.
