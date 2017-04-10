Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. April 11 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Take It to the Next Level: Lead to Learn and Not Just Manage. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s 18th annual Business and Leadership Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Marriott Griffin Gate on Newtown Pike. Speaker: Journalist and author Cokie Roberts, ABC News and NPR. Topic: Advancing Leadership: Step Up and Step Out. Cost: $55-$145. Information at Womenleadingky.com. Register at Womenleadingky.com/conference-online-registration/.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business and Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the Center for Rural Development, 2292 South Highway 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000 or go to Centertech.com.
▪ Project Management Fundamentals, April 11
▪ Microsoft Office Publisher 2016, April 13
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, April 19
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, April 21
▪ CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Approved for six EILA credit hours.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. April 11
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. April 13
▪ Macintosh and iPad, 7 p.m. April 13
▪ Android, 7 p.m. April 18
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. April 20
▪ FastStone Photo Manipulation, 1 p.m. April 10, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPhone, 1 p.m. April 12, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPad, 1 p.m. April 19, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPad, 9:30 a.m. April 22, $30
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center will offer the following free workshop (for more information, go to Ksbdc.org.):
▪ How to Do Business with the Local Government and Quasi-Government Organizations, 4 to 6 p.m. April 13, 1126 Russell Cave Road.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
