April 10, 2017 8:48 AM

Conventions in Lexington in April

By Dorothea Wingo

These events are scheduled for Lexington in April; convention site and expected attendance are included:

National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers, annual conference: April 16-22, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 325.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association, State Archery Championships: April 19-21, Fairfield Inn and Suites Lexington North, 500.

Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Crafted — The Market 2017: April 19-23, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 8,000.

The Association of Lincoln Presenters, annual conference: April 20-24, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 70.

Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, Spring Training Conference: April 24-26, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 250.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

