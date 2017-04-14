Hundreds answer the 5:30 a.m. wake-up call for Maker’s Mark bottle signing

Fans of bourbon and basketball were up well before dawn to get their Maker's Mark commemorative bottles signed by former University of Kentucky basketball players in the Keeneland Entertainment Center. The bottle is the third in a five bottle series benef
Former player Derek Anderson signed a bottle at the annual Maker's Mark bottle signing event held at the Keeneland Entertainment center on Versailles Rd. in Lexington, Ky., Friday, April 14, 2017.
The crowd was lined up by 5:30 a.m. at the annual Maker's Mark bottle signing event held at the Keeneland Entertainment center on Versailles Rd. in Lexington, Ky., Friday, April 14, 2017. This year, the third commemorative Maker's Mark bourbon bottle in a series features the 1995-96 men's basketball national championship team, known affectionately as "The Untouchables". This year's bottle was signed by former UK players Cameron Mills, Derek Anderson, Jeff Sheppard and Jared Prickett as well as Rob Samuels with Maker's Mark and Bill Thomason with Keeneland. The bottle is the third in a five-bottle series, benefiting the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services, a program that helps student athletes at UK. The goal is to eventually raise $2 million over five years through bottle sales, along with money from Maker's Mark and Keeneland.
