Hundreds answer the 5:30 a.m. wake-up call for Maker’s Mark bottle signing

The crowd was lined up by 5:30 a.m. Friday at the annual Maker’s Mark bottle signing at the Keeneland.

This year’s bottle is the third in a five-bottle series commemorating the 1995-96 University of Kentucky men’s basketball national championship team, known affectionately as “The Untouchables”.

Former UK players Cameron Mills, Derek Anderson, Jeff Sheppard and Jared Prickett signed bottles as well as Maker’s Mark’s Rob Samuels and Keeneland’s Bill Thomason.

The signing benefits the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services, a program that helps student athletes at UK. The goal is to eventually raise $2 million over five years through bottle sales, along with money from Maker’s Mark and Keeneland.