North Limestone Holisitc Community Design featured in national architecture exhibit

▪ Kristofer Nonn, North Limestone Community Development Corp. director of design and construction, is one of 33 architects featured in an Emerging Professionals Exhibit 2017 by the American Institute of Architects.
The North Limestone Holistic Community Design is a part of NoLi CDC’s LuigART Makers Spaces program that transforms vacant or condemned properties in the North Limestone neighborhood into affordable live/work units that respect and respond to the neighborhood’s historical context. For more information, about the Makers Spaces program, go to NoLiCDC.org. For more information on the exhibit, go to Aia.org/resources/62926-emerging-professionals-exhibit-2017.
▪ Stephanie DeWitt, a paralegal at DelCotto Law Group, has earned the Registered Paralegal credential for passing the Paralegal Advanced Competency Exam, administered by the National Federation of Paralegal Associations. DeWitt is one of 24 paralegals in Kentucky to earn this credential.
▪ Beverly M. Burden, Chapter 13 Trustee for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has been inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy, an honorary professional and educational association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals. . The college, which has 899 Fellows worldwide, plays a role in sustaining professional excellence and supports educational and pro bono efforts in local communities around the country.
▪ Lindy Karns, Blue & Co.’s Lexington director, has been named a recipient of Kentucky’s 2017 Women Making History Award presented by The Kentucky Commission on Women. The purpose of this award is to recognize women in the Commonwealth who are inspirational leaders for other females in their workplaces, homes and communities. Karns was nominated by Lisa Minton of Chrysalis House — an organization for which Karns has volunteered for almost two decades. Mary Melinda “Lindy” Karns is a Certified Public Accountant specializing in taxation issues at Blue & Co.
▪ Sargent and Greenleaf in Nicholasville has received the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for working 811,573 consecutive hours without a lost-time injury or illness. This marks the manufacturer of medium- and high-security locks and locking system’s fifth time receiving the award.
Founder James Sargent invented the Magnetic Bank Lock, the first key-changeable combination lock that gained acceptance from safe manufacturers. In 1960, the U.S. Treasury adopted Sargent’s Magnetic Bank Lock as its standard. Today, the Nicholasville facility is the company’s global headquarters, housing 113 employees, and is identified as a Top Secret security clearance facility from the Department of Defense.
▪ UGN Somerset has been awarded the Corporation for the Commonwealth Award, which recognizes corporate citizens who play an important role in the civic health of their communities. This quarterly award is presented by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes to one of numerous nominees who have demonstrated a commitment to corporate giving, a drive to improve local and/or regional social conditions, and a culture of giving within their organizations. The Somerset facility opened in 2005 and has more than 345 employees who supply Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Subaru with acoustic insulation, carpet and underfloor technologies.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
