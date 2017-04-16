Captain D’s to open five new restaurants in Kentucky, looking for operators to join expansion

▪ Captain D’s, a fast casual seafood restaurant, has announced plans for five new restaurants in Kentucky over the next several years. GOALZ Restaurant Group, has signed two development agreements to open five new Captain D’s units in Charlotte, N.C., and five in Kentucky, with Shawn Eby serving as the main operator.
With 514 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the No. 1 seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, go to Captaindsfranchising.com or call 877-635-6502.
▪ Gray Construction, a Lexington-based design-build firm, has acquired Spencer Bristol Engineering, a consulting design engineering firm based in Norcross, Ga. Spencer Bristol will continue its work in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection and process piping design engineering under the leadership of principals Morley Spencer and Doug Bristol. For more information on Spencer Bristol, visit Gray.com/spencerbristol.
▪ Provision Living at Beaumont Centre, an $18 million senior living community, is set to open in June. The 88,000-square-foot community will offer 93 private assisted-living apartments; 26 will be dedicated to memory care. The community is the first in Kentucky for Provision Living. For more information about Provision Living, go to Provisionliving.com or call 859-823-5055.
