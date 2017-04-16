Cokie Roberts to headline Women Leading Kentucky’s Business and Leadership Conference May 16

Meetings
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. April 25 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Networking and Collaboration: The Cornerstones of Career Success. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s 18th annual Business and Leadership Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16 at the Marriott Griffin Gate on Newtown Pike. Speaker: Journalist and author Cokie Roberts, ABC News and NPR. Topic: Advancing Leadership: Step Up and Step Out. Cost: $55-$145. Information at Womenleadingky.com. Register at Womenleadingky.com/conference-online-registration/.
Workshops and classes
The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business and Community Training Center classes. All of these training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the Center for Rural Development, 2292 South Highway 27, Somerset. The cost is $99 per class. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000 or go to Centertech.com.
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 1, April 19
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 Part 2, April 21
▪ CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Approved for six EILA credit hours.
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ FastStone Photo Manipulation, 1 p.m. April 10, $30
▪ Secrets of the iPhone, 1 p.m. April 12, $30
▪ Android, 7 p.m. April 18
▪ Secrets of the iPad, 1 p.m. April 19, $30
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. April 20
▪ Secrets of the iPad, 9:30 a.m. April 22, $30
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. April 27 and May 4.
▪ Database, 7 p.m. April 24.
▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. April 25.
▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. April 27.
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. May 2.
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. May 4.
Classes:
▪ Microsoft Excel starts at 10 a.m. April 24, $60
▪ Windows 10 starts at 1 p.m. April 24, $60
▪ Adventures in Photography starts at 1 p.m. April 24, $60
▪ Getting the Most out of Your iPhone starts at 1 p.m. April 25, $60
▪ Advanced Digital Imaging – Independent Work starts at 10 a.m. April 26, $60
▪ Getting the Most out of Your iPad starts at 1 p.m. April 26, $60
▪ Computer Basics starts at 10 a.m. April 27, $60
The Kentucky Small Business Development Center and the LFUCG will offer the following workshop: The Two C’s in Success, Capital and Contracting, 2-4 p.m. April 18, 200 East Main Street, Room B109. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
