Frontier Nursing University President Susan Stone named president-elect of American College of Nurse-Midwives

Central Bank: Deborah R. Banks has been promoted to retail banking officer in Winchester. Banks’ career at Central Bank began nearly 38 years ago. Chris Taylor has been promoted to trust officer.
American College of Nurse-Midwives: Susan Stone, president of Frontier Nursing University, has been named president-elect of ACNM, the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives and certified midwives in the United States. With roots dating to 1929, ACNM is the oldest women’s health care organization in the United States. The following Frontier Nursing University faculty have been newly elected officers: Kathleen Moriarty, Region IV representative, and Charlotte Morris, nominating committee member.
American Diabetes Association’s Bluegrass Chapter: Katie Glass has been appointed to a two-year term on the organization’s board of directors. She is an attorney with Stites & Harbison and works in both the Lexington and Frankfort offices.
KET: Linda Randulfe Marquez has been named senior director of production operations. Prior to joining KET, Randulfe Marquez served as director of production services for the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, where her work was honored with six Regional Emmy Awards and two Silver Parents’ Choice Awards.
NAI Isaac Commercial Properties: Savannah Brown has joined the company as an accountant. She will oversee accounts payable administration and the implementation and automation of company business software, systems and operations.
Provision Living at Beaumont Centre: Emily Abner has been named executive director of the senior living community. Amber Lakin has been named community relations manager.
Ale-8-One Bottling Co.: Chris Doyle has joined the company as director of brand management for the Winchester-based maker of hand-crafted, ginger-based soda. He most recently worked at Brown-Forman on brand strategies for Finlandia Vodka.
