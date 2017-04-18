Benedictus Books & Gifts to close; low sales cited

The Catholic book store Benedictus Books & Gifts at 408 Southland Drive will close June 30, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington.
The store opened in 1996 under the ownership of Lexington businessman Jim Cloud. It sold church supplies and seasonal gifts, many of them Catholic books, statuary and jewelry.
The diocese bought the shop and its inventory for $1 in 2012, and the shop was absorbed into the diocesan structure. The plan was to use excess revenue from the non-profit among the Priest Retirement Fund, the School Scholarship Fund and the development of Benedictus Books & Gifts.
The statement from the diocese said, “The excess revenues ... were never realized.”
“With the many needs of the diocese, the store is not something the diocese can continue to support, and the conclusion of the shop’s lease is an opportune time to terminate operations,” Bishop John Stowe said.
