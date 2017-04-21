Junior League Horse Show moving to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2018

The Junior League of Lexington will move its annual charity Horse Show to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Rolex Arena beginning in 2018.
The 2017 horse show will be held at the event’s longtime venue, the Red Mile. The 2017 horse show is scheduled for July 3 to 8.
The Junior League Horse Show was established in 1937 and is the first leg of the American Saddlebred Triple Crown — rounded out by the Kentucky State Fair World’s Championship Horse Show and the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri — and the largest outdoor Saddlebred Horse Show. The equestrian event attracts more than 30,000 spectators and nearly 1,000 exhibitors, according to a Junior League release.
The Rolex Arena is also home to the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event and other equestrian events. In its Friday release, the Junior League said that the Kentucky Horse Park would offer expanded stabling opportunities and multiple rings for schooling and warm-up, in addition to the all-weather footing of the arena.
The new location will also allow for increased capacity for exhibitors and number of horses able to compete, the release said.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
