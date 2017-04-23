Conventions in Lexington in May

These events are scheduled for Lexington in May; convention site and expected attendance are included:
The Association of Lincoln Presenters, Annual Conference: Through today April 24, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 70.
Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, Spring Training Conference: April 24-26, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 250.
World of Coal Ash: May 5-13, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 600.
Library Orientation Exchange, Annual Conference: May 10-14, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 325.
Southern Garden History Society, Annual Meeting: May 25-28, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 175.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments