April 23, 2017 10:04 AM

Conventions in Lexington in May

These events are scheduled for Lexington in May; convention site and expected attendance are included:

The Association of Lincoln Presenters, Annual Conference: Through today April 24, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 70.

Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, Spring Training Conference: April 24-26, Hilton Lexington/Downtown, 250.

World of Coal Ash: May 5-13, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 600.

Library Orientation Exchange, Annual Conference: May 10-14, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 325.

Southern Garden History Society, Annual Meeting: May 25-28, Hyatt Regency Lexington, 175.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

