Cokie Roberts to headline Women Leading Kentucky Business and Leadership Conference

By Dorothea Wingo

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. April 25 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: Networking and Collaboration: The Cornerstones of Career Success. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.

Women Leading Kentucky’s 18th annual Business and Leadership Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16 at the Marriott Griffin Gate on Newtown Pike. Speaker: Journalist and author Cokie Roberts, ABC News and NPR. Topic: Advancing Leadership: Step Up and Step Out. Cost: $55-$145. Information at Womenleadingky.com. Register at Womenleadingky.com/conference-online-registration/.

The Center for Rural Development in Somerset will offer the following Business and Community Training Center classes. Training classes are instructor-led and held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the Center for Rural Development, 2292 South Highway 27, Somerset. The cost is $99. To register, call Robyn at 606-677-6000 or go to Centertech.com.

▪ CyberSAFE (Securing Assets for End Users), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27. Approved for six EILA credit hours.

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

Workshops:

▪ Database, 7 p.m. April 24.

▪ Digital Photography, 7 p.m. April 25.

▪ Unix / Linux, 7 p.m. April 27.

▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. April 27 and May 4.

▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. May 2.

▪ Making Note Cards Using Microsoft Word, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2, $30

▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. May 4.

▪ Dr Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. May 6.

▪ Tech Night (“Internet of Things”), 7 p.m. May 8.

▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. May 9

▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. May 11

Classes:

▪ Microsoft Excel starts at 10 a.m. April 24, $60

▪ Windows 10 starts at 1 p.m. April 24, $60

▪ Adventures in Photography starts at 1 p.m. April 24, $60

▪ Getting the Most out of Your iPhone starts at 1 p.m. April 25, $60

▪ Advanced Digital Imaging – Independent Work starts at 10 a.m. April 26, $60

▪ Getting the Most out of Your iPad starts at 1 p.m. April 26, $60

▪ Computer Basics starts at 10 a.m. April 27, $60

