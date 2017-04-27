Shake Shack at The Summit opens May 11, so you can get in line now

Shake Shack, the hugely popular burger chain, will open its first Kentucky location at 11 a.m. May 11 at The Summit at Fritz Farm off Nicholasville Road.
The one-level freestanding Shake Shack will anchor “The Green,” an communal outdoor area designed by Kentuckian and award-winning garden designer Jon Carloftis.
Shake Shack is a fast-casual chain based in New York City that has developed a cult following. It started as a New York food cart in 2004, then became a permanent kiosk before expanding into a chain.
Shake Shack has “roadside” burgers made with antibiotic-free Angus beef, hormone-free chicken, griddle flat-top hot dogs, fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and beer and wine.
In an interview with Inc. magazine, Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer described his mission as “to make sure people are a little happier when they leave than when they came in.”
Shake Shack has locations around the United States as well as Europe, the Middle East and Japan and South Korea.
The Lexington Shake Shack will offer some special Lexington-related frozen custard concretes: Coffee and Donuts (vanilla custard, North Lime Coffee & Donuts glazed donut and coffee marshmallow sauce) and Pie Oh My (vanilla custard and slice of Pig & Pepper seasonal pie).
Lexington’s Shake Shack will donate five percent of its sales from its Pie Oh My concrete to the Lexington Humane Society.
