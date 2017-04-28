Instacart Express grocery delivery service coming to Lexington May 4

Instacart said in a Friday release that the delivery service is bringing its Instacart Express membership program to Lexington beginning May 4.
Instacart Express will launch the program through local stores including Costco, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Petco and Meijer. Instacart Express offers unlimited same-day, one-hour grocery deliveries with a free trial for new customers for a full year. After the first year, the cost is $99 a year or $14.99 a month.
The delivery area will cover more than 285,000 households and employ more than 100, according to the release. The delivery area includes Lexington/Fayette County, Nicholasville, Versailles, Lawrenceburg, Frankfort, Georgetown, Harrodsburg and more.
New customers can open an account at Instacart.com. For other frequently asked questions, go to Instacart.com/faq.
