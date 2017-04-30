Consultation room, named in honor of former patient, opens at St. Joseph East

▪ The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation has received $40,000 in donations that helped with the expansion of KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care at Saint Joseph East. The gifts were made in memory of Lesa Taylor – a former patient who passed away from breast cancer in 2014. The Lexington Cancer Foundation, Traditional Bank and family and friends of Lesa Taylor – including Stephen and Lisa Gray, and Jamie Taylor – all contributed, which created a satellite pharmacy and the addition of a new consultation room.
The named consultation room at KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care will honor Lesa Taylor, a wife and mother of three sons, who battled breast cancer for two years. The room is named in her memory and includes her framed pink boxing gloves – a gift from her husband, Jamie Taylor, signifying her strength – to help encourage other women in the fight against breast cancer.
To learn more about KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care, visit Kentuckyonehealth.org/Breast-Center. To support the cancer center, visit Kentuckyonehealth.org/WaysToHelp.
▪ Lisa Lawrence, a 28-year Toyota employee and body weld manager at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, is one of 130 recipients of the Women in Manufacturing STEP (science, technology, engineering and production) Ahead Award.
The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all professional levels of the manufacturing industry. Honorees are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to the field in areas such as productivity, cost reduction and customer satisfaction.
▪ Ohio-based Battelle, the world’s largest nonprofit research and development organization, has given a $5,000 grant to the Lexmark Kentucky Science and Engineering Fair for middle and high school students held annually at Eastern Kentucky University.
“STEM skills are very important to us at Battelle, all the way from our senior leadership to field,” said Mark Needham, site manager for Battelle at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant. “We are a science, engineering, and innovation-based organization from top to bottom, and we want to support and encourage these students at your fair.”
EKU hosts the statewide fair every spring, bringing nearly 300 of Kentucky’s best high school and middle school students to the Richmond campus. According to Marion, recent winners have been showcased in national media such as “The Today Show,” as well as international media.”
▪ LexPlastics in Lexington has received its first Governor’s Safety and Health Award. The company’s employees worked 483,235 consecutive hours without a lost time injury or illness.
Founded in 1980 as Confederate Plastics, LexPlastics is a 60-person custom injection molding company along with assembly operations servicing consumer industrial, electronics, medical and automotive industry.
For more information on the Governor’s Safety and Health Award, click here. Labor.ky.gov/dows/oshp/doet/Pages/Governor's-Safety-Award.aspx#what are the eligibility criteria
▪ The Small Business Development Center at Eastern Kentucky University has financed more than $3 million in small business loans and equity funds this program year.
The center offers a variety of counseling, training, and information programs and services to existing and potential small business owners and supports small businesses by providing consulting services leading to loans and equity investments for its clients. Over the past three years, the SBDC at EKU has secured $5,425,000 in loans and equity investments for small businesses.
For more information, go to Sbdc.eku.edu or contact the center at 859-622-1384.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
