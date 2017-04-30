University of Kentucky Job Club to discuss business of being happy

Meetings
Inventors Council Lexington will hold a free, open meeting at 7 p.m. May 2 at the Eastside Library, 3000 Blake James Drive. Speaker: Bob Sager, creator of the What’s the Big Idea game and app. Info: KYinventors.org.
The University of Kentucky Alumni Association Job Club will meet from 9 to 10:15 a.m. May 9 at Fayette County Cooperative Extension Service, 1140 Red Mile Place. Topic: The Business of Being Happy. Information: 859-257-8905 or Ukalumni.net/jobclub.
Events
Women Leading Kentucky’s 18th annual Business and Leadership Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 16 at the Marriott Griffin Gate on Newtown Pike. Speaker: Journalist and author Cokie Roberts, ABC News and NPR. Topic: Advancing Leadership: Step Up and Step Out. Cost: $55-$145. Information at Womenleadingky.com. Register at Womenleadingky.com/conference-online-registration/.
Workshops and classes
Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Workforce Solutions office will offer the following online professional development courses beginning May 17. For course info, go to Ed2go.com/bluegrass for or call 859-246-6666.
▪ Employment Law Fundamentals, $95
▪ Project Management Professional Certification Preparation, $183
▪ Senior Professional in Human Resources, $1,795
▪ Understanding the Human Resources Function, $95
▪ Worker’s Compensation, $95
The Business & Community Training Center at The Center for Rural Development offers the following instructor-led training for beginner and advanced-level users of QuickBooks and Microsoft Office Excel 2016. All classes are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Center, located at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at traffic light 15) in Somerset. Register at least five days prior to the start of each class. To register, call Robyn Phillips at 606-677-6000 or visit Centertech.com.
Classes include:
▪ Get Going with Intuit QuickBooks, May 12
▪ Keep Going with Intuit QuickBooks, May 17
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 (Part 1), May 18
▪ Microsoft Office Excel 2016 (Part 2), May 30
The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.
Workshops:
▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. May 2.
▪ Making Note Cards Using Microsoft Word, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2, $30
▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. May 4.
▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. May 4 and 11.
▪ Dr Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. May 6.
▪ Tech Night (“Internet of Things”), 7 p.m. May 8.
▪ Windows 10, 7 p.m. May 9
▪ Macintosh & iPad, 7 p.m. May 11
▪ Android System, 7 p.m. May 16.
▪ Microsoft Access, 7 p.m. May 18.
Inventors Council Central Kentucky will hold a workshop for inventors and entrepreneurs at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Eastside Library, 2nd Floor, 3000 Blake James Drive. Networking begins at 6:30 p.m. Annual membership: $60. Info: KYInventors.org.
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center are offering the following free workshops at 200 East Main Street, Room B109. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
▪ The “NEW” Kentucky SDVOSB Certification Program, 10 a.m. to noon, May 16.
▪ Small Business Certifications – The KEY to Growth, 2 to 4 p.m. May 18.
▪ Your Passport to Opportunity: Which Certification is Right for Me? 10 a.m. to noon June 15.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
