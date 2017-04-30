Unified Trust Co. creates role to meet demand for tech-related services

Finance
Auditor of Public Accounts: Chadwick Gunsauley has been named a public accounts auditor 1 in the information technology division in Frankfort.
First Security Bank: Logan Hillyard has been named vice president, treasury management, for the bank’s Kentucky and Indiana markets.
Unified Trust Co.: Michael Samford has been named digital advice manager.
Other
AssuredPartners NL: Corey Freeman has been named chief operating officer.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
