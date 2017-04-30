Business

April 30, 2017 10:39 AM

Unified Trust Co. creates role to meet demand for tech-related services

By Dorothea Wingo

Finance

Auditor of Public Accounts: Chadwick Gunsauley has been named a public accounts auditor 1 in the information technology division in Frankfort.

First Security Bank: Logan Hillyard has been named vice president, treasury management, for the bank’s Kentucky and Indiana markets.

Unified Trust Co.: Michael Samford has been named digital advice manager.

Other

AssuredPartners NL: Corey Freeman has been named chief operating officer.

Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

