Herald-Leader receives award for public service from Ad Council

The Lexington Herald-Leader was recognized with the Ad Council’s Crystal Bell award Wednesday at the News Media Alliance’s mediaXchange 2017 in New Orleans. Each year, this award is presented to a news organization for its contributions to the Ad Council’s public service campaigns.
The Ad Council, a national non-profit organization, is the largest producer of public service campaigns in the U.S. Through partnerships with non-profit organizations and federal government agencies, the Ad Council works to drive change on public issues. All Ad Council campaigns are aired and run in donated media time and space.
This year’s Crystal Bell Award was presented to the Lexington Herald-Leader for its commitment to driving change around social issues impacting the Central and Eastern Kentucky area.
Through a partnership with the Ad Council that began in 2015, the Lexington Herald-Leader has provided visibility for three Ad Council campaigns.
“The Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Media Company makes it our mission to be the number one source of news and information for the community we serve,” said President and Publisher Rufus M. Friday. “Part of that commitment is to provide important public service announcements to better the lives of our readers.”
Comments