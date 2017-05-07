Commerce Lexington promotes Tyra to senior vice president of minority business development

Finance
First Security: Gary L. Stewart, Louisville, and Ellen Arvin Kennedy, Lexington, have been elected to the board of directors and have also been appointed to the board of First Security’s wholly owned subsidiary, First Security Bank. Kennedy is a partner at Dinsmore and Shohl. Stewart, who is retired, is a financial consultant.
Central Bank: Joseph L. Grossman has been named to the bank’s Lexington Advisory Board. Grossman has served as president and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare since 2013.
Organizations
Commerce Lexington: Tyrone Tyra has been promoted to senior vice president, Community and Minority Business Development. He has worked for 22 years for economic development agencies and has led Commerce Lexington’s Community and Minority Business Development Program since 2005.
Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care: Dr. Shawn Jones, Paducah, has been elected president of the foundation, the charitable arm of the Kentucky Medical Association. Other officers elected include Dr. John R. White, Lexington, vice president; and Dr. Linda H. Gleis, Louisville, secretary/treasurer.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments