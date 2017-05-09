Kentucky tourism shows strong growth in 2016

1:30 The Summit at Fritz Farm officially opens, but many stores still "coming soon" Pause

1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location

0:34 Fidget spinners spinning everywhere

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU

1:35 Rotary Club creates First Responders Appreciation Week

0:43 UK coach Calipari celebrates 5-star Kevin Knox's commitment by dancing on hoverboard

0:49 Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports

2:25 Get an underwater view of the Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo swimming

2:17 A 'shock to the city'