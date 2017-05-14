Surgery on Sunday names new executive director

Finance
Central Bank: Gary Loucks has joined the bank as a commercial mortgage lending officer. Loucks brings 35 years of commercial banking experience to his new role at Central Bank. Lisa Kelly has joined the bank as assistant vice president, retail banking officer. Steven Gillespie has been named vice president, retail banking officer at the bank’s Fort Mitchell location. Chad Rudzik has joined the bank as vice president, trust officer.
Community Trust Bank: Jessica Kendrick has joined the bank as a residential loan officer and market assistant vice president.
First Security Bank: Jeffrey D. Jackson has been named executive vice president – chief commercial banking officer. Jackson will lead all commercial banking teams, as well as First Security Bank’s treasury management team.
Unified Trust Co.: Abby Vaughn has joined the bank as business development director.
Whitaker Bank: Andrea Osborne has been promoted to vice president in Georgetown.
Organizations
Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants: Douglas Allen, system director of financial services at Kentucky Community and Technical College System, has been named to the organization’s 2017-18 board of directors. His term begins July 1.
Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation: Mitchel Denham, with Thompson Miller & Simpson, has been appointed to a second four-year term. He serves on the foundation’s Finance and Grants Committee.
Surgery on Sunday: Amanda M. Ferguson has been named executive director of the local non-profit organization.
Other
Denham-Blythe Co.: Casey Dunn has been named vice president, operations and insurance with the Lexington-based construction and design company.
NAI Isaac: Chandler Shouse has joined the company as a member of its property management team. Shouse specializes in commercial property management for retail, industrial and office properties.
Send items about professional personnel changes to hlbusiness@herald-leader.com or Personnel File, Business Monday, Lexington Herald-Leader, 100 Midland Avenue, Lexington, Ky., 40508. Include a contact person’s name and phone number. All photos should be emailed as JPEGs.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments