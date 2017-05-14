Junior Achievement inducts four into Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame

▪ Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass has announced the following professionals as 2017 inductees into the Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame:
The late Robert Congleton, Carol Martin Gatton, Mike Scanlon and Al Smith
The 2017 class of Bluegrass Business Hall of Fame Laureates will be officially inducted during a banquet and ceremony on Tuesday at Keeneland.
These Laureates are leaders who have exemplified the American Dream. Their labor and vision have benefited their own businesses, while also improving the quality of life for the entire Bluegrass area. These business leaders are being honored for achievement in their careers, service to the community and for serving as role models for youth.
▪ Brett Goode, vice president of Gray Construction’s South Atlantic regional office, has received a distinguished alumni award from the construction management faculty at Eastern Kentucky University. This award is given to outstanding construction management program professionals for their leadership and achievements.
▪ John M. Williams has received the Fayette County Bar Association’s 2017 Citizen-Lawyer Award. This award is given annually in recognition of civic activity and legal services to clients, the community and the bar. Williams is a member of the Lexington law firm of Rajkovich, Williams, Kilpatrick & True.
▪ Brandon Potter, a financial adviser with the Bluegrass Complex of Wells Fargo Advisors, has earned the certification of Certified Financial Planner professional as authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Potter has been a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors for six years and has eight years experience in the brokerage industry.
▪ Kimberly Mosley has been presented the District Rookie of the Year Award at the Altrusa International District Six Conference. The Rookie of the Year Award is presented to a member with two years or less of service, and who received the most points for participation in their club, and in district and international events. Altrusa is an international non-profit organization dedicated to making communities better through leadership, partnership and service. The organization turns 100 years old this year. For more information, go to Altrusalexky.com.
▪ Matt Parsons has received the 2017 Outstanding Young Lawyer Award from the Fayette County Bar Association. Parsons has practiced at Stoll Keenon Ogden since 2008, where he focuses on civil litigation. Parsons is past president of the FCBA Young Lawyers Section and previously served on the boards of directors of the FBCA and the Fayette County Bar Foundation. He is a volunteer instructor with Junior Achievement and leads fundraising efforts for God’s Pantry Food Bank and other charities.
▪ Danielle Tharp Clore, executive director, Kentucky Nonprofit Network, and Dr. Ardis Dee Hoven, past president, American Medical Association, have been named winners of the 2017 Martha Layne Collins Leadership Award. The awards will be presented at the 18th Annual Women’s Business and Leadership Conference on Tuesday at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort.
Tickets for the full-day conference, including the luncheon, are $145 each or $125 per person for four or more attendees from the same company. Tickets to the awards luncheon are only is $55. Luncheon table of 10 is $500. Register at Womenleadingky.com.
▪ Lee Czor has received the 2016 Distinguished Service Award from the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers for his contributions to the profession, community and the Society. Czor is the Lexington branch manager for Geotechnology, a provider of geotechnical and environmental engineering, geophysics, water resource management, materials testing and drilling services. His civil and geotechnical engineering contributions include commercial, educational and industrial buildings; water and waste water treatment plants; residential and multi-unit residential structures; and transportation infrastructure projects.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
