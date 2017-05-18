Blue Grass Airport changes parking designations, prices

Parking options are changing at Blue Grass Airport starting Monday, with long-term parking moving into the former economy parking lot behind the parking garage.
A news release from airport officials states that two smaller surface lots and all three levels of the parking garage will be designated short-term parking.
Long-term parking is now available on levels 2 and 3 of the parking garage and on surface lots, for $12 a day maximum. Economy parking is now $9 a day maximum.
Starting Monday, long-term parking in the former economy lot will be $10 a day maximum. That lot used to charge $9 a day maximum for economy parking. Those who use long-term parking will lose their garage access and will have to walk a longer distance to get into the airport terminal.
Economy parking prices and spaces will no longer be available.
Short-term parking will be $14 a day maximum, down from $15, starting Monday.
The rate for park and shuttle — with continuous shuttle service provided — remains unchanged at $7 a day and $42 a week. Valet parking is going up from $16 to $17.
The airport also plans to add color coding and electronic signs to its lots.
Parking rates are based on the date of entry into the lot, so the rate won’t change for drivers who park in the lot before the rates and available parking spaces change, the news release said.
