KentuckyOne Health CEO resigns, replaced by U of L hospital chief

Ruth Brinkley has resigned as president and chief executive officer at KentuckyOne Health, effective July 14.
Brinkley had been in the job since 2012. She will be replaced by Chuck Neumann, current interim president of the University of Louisville Hospital. A KentuckyOne Health news release said that Brinkley would continue to work with Neumann in an advisory role through mid-September.
KentuckyOne Health was formed in 2012 by the merger of Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s HealthCare in Louisville and St. Joseph Health System of Lexington.
The announcement of Brinkley’s departure came a week after KentuckyOne Health said it plans to sell its Louisville hospitals and focus on Central Kentucky, where its holdings include Lexington’s Saint Joseph and Saint Joseph East hospitals.
The facilities to be sold are Jewish Hospital; Frazier Rehab Institute; Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital; Medical Centers Jewish East, South, Southwest and Northeast, all in Louisville; Jewish Hospital Shelbyville; and Saint Joseph Martin in Eastern Kentucky.
In September, 2016, the company laid off three top executives: Dr. Damian “Pat” Alagia, senior vice president and chief physician executive; Randy Napier, president of Frazier Rehab Institute and Southern Indiana Rehab Hospita; and Michael Spine, senior vice president of strategy and business development. Velinda Block, the system’s chief nursing officer, resigned.
