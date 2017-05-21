Vinaigrette opens fourth location

▪ Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has opened a new location in Hamburg at 2200 War Admiral Way. This marks the restaurant’s fourth Kentucky location.
Founded in Lexington in 2014, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen specializes in salads, soups and lemonades. The menu features regionally inspired recipes developed with the help of local chefs Ouita Michel and Sara Gibbs. Vinaigrette was founded with a vision to make wholesome food accessible to as many people as possible and a desire to invest in Kentucky farms.
▪ Bottled In Bond, a new tour service offering a glimpse into heritage and craft bourbon distilleries has opened. Tours include breakfast, lunch, tour admissions, distillery tastings and transportation. Private and customized tours are available upon request. Founded by bourbon lover, Nate Smith. For more information, go to Bottledinbondtours.com or call 859-285-2075.
▪ Central KY Real Estate in Georgetown has joined Weichert Real Estate Affiliates national franchise system. The new office, now known as Weichert, Realtors - Central KY, is an independently owned and operated affiliate run by broker/owner Lana Pennington. The company’s address is 147 South Broadway, Georgetown. The phone is 859-983-5262.
▪ Core Chiropractic has changed its name to Complete Chiropractic and Family Wellness. Chris Campbell, spokesperson for Complete Chiropractic, explained that the new name reflects the evolving focus and standards of the full-service chiropractic center.
The business’ name change also helps distinguish the clinic from another area health chain with a similar name. “We have been confused as being affiliated with C.O.R.E. Health Centers. We aim to be sure that we are in no way a part of that particular corporate chain,” Campbell added.
Complete Chiropractic was founded by Bethany Van Rooy in 2014. The 3,000-square-foot standalone Complete Chiropractic campus is located near the corner of Midland and Second Street. For more info, go to Completechirolex.com or call 859-268-7501.
▪ First Security Bank has a new website, concurrent with the release of a new brand and look for the community bank. The new website, Firstsecurity.net, provides clients and visitors access to essential tools and information. The new website has a cleaner design, improved functionality and enhanced ability to contact First Security Bank team members.
▪ Valvoline has dedicated its new $35 million world headquarters at 100 Valvoline Way. Lexington has been home to Valvoline for more than 30 years.
The company recently spun off from Ashland Global Holdings to become the latest standalone global company based in Fayette County. Valvoline employs about 5,500 people worldwide — with about 1,100 in Kentucky — in a variety of careers ranging from Valvoline Instant Oil Change technicians to corporate business professionals to research scientists and engineers.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
