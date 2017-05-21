Griffin Gate Marriott & Spa names new spa director

Finance
Community Trust and Investment Co: Will G. Davis has joined the bank’s Wealth and Trust Management team as assistant vice president, relationship officer for retirement/institutional services.
Unified Trust Co.: Brian Flynn has been named institutional retirement consultant for the Lexington-based bank’s western region.
Law
Sturgill, Turner, Barker & Moloney: Meredith Berge Reeves has joined the firm as an associate practicing in the firm’s Employment Law, Higher Education Law, and K-12 Schools law groups.
Bingham Greenebaum Doll: Partner P. Branden Gross and associate Jacob K. Michul have joined the firm’s Lexington office. Both are members of the firm’s Economic Development Department and Real Estate Practice Group.
Organizations
The Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross: The following have been named new board members and officers for 2017-2018: Tucker Ballinger, chair; Sherry Holley, vice-chair; John Gohmann, secretary; Andrew DeSimone, Sturgill, Turner Barker & Moloney; Dan Hitchcock, Inter County Energy; Dr. Jason Zimmerman, Lexington Clinic.
Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention: Judge David Tapp of Somerset has been appointed by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on the Council, an organization within the executive branch and established by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
Other
Dominion Senior Living of Richmond: Tina Newman, a long-time Richmond resident, has been named executive director.
Griffin Gate Marriott Resort & Spa: Julia Jarvis has been named director of spa.
SVN Stone Commercial Real Estate: John Bunch has joined the company as an associate adviser. Bunch specializes in industrial leasing and sales, as well as buyer and tenant representation.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
