New, bigger Whole Foods opening at The Summit on June 23

Whole Foods Market Lexington will open June 23 at The Summit at Fritz Farm, the company announced this week.
Opening-day shoppers at the new store are invited to attend a traditional bread-breaking ceremony at 8:45 a.m. and will be offered door-buster deals and an array of product demonstrations and samples, store officials said.
The new store will be almost twice the size of the current location — at about 40,000 square feet — at 161 Lexington Green Circle and will offer customers new features and products from more than 75 local suppliers with offerings ranging from craft beer to fresh pasta to barbecue sauce.
The original Whole Foods Market Lexington in Lexington Green will close on June 21.
Founded in 1978 in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market is the nation’s leading natural and organic food retailer.
Since The Summit’s preview day on April 27, numerous stores, from boutiques to big box stores, have opened at the site at the corner of Nicholasville Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, which also has apartments and restaurants.
Pottery Barn opened on May 11. The food hall, which will include local offerings such as Crank & Boom ice cream, Athenian Grill, Atomic Ramen from Chef Dan Wu, and Marksbury’s local-meat offering Pasture, will likely open in September. Ted’s Montana Grill will open June 2.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
