Unemployment rates up in 83 Kentucky counties, fell in 28

Unemployment rates rose in 83 Kentucky counties between April 2016 and April 2017, fell in 28 and stayed the same in nine counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Shelby County, 3.4 percent; Oldham County, 3.5 percent; Fayette and Spencer counties, 3.6 percent each; Scott County, 3.7 percent; Jessamine and Warren counties, 3.8 percent; and Allen, Boone, Campbell, Henry, Monroe and Washington counties, 3.9 percent.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 17.3 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 10.3 percent; Elliott and Letcher counties, 10.1 percent; Harlan County, 9.8 percent; Carter County, 9.5 percent; Lawrence County, 9.3 percent; Knott County, 9.2 percent; Perry County, 9.1 percent; Breathitt County, 9 percent; and Floyd County, 8.9 percent, according to a state news release.
In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.8 percent for April 2017 and 4.1 percent for the nation.
Nationally, solid hiring led unemployment rates to touch record lows in three U.S. states last month.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment in the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release aren’t seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should be compared only to the same month in previous years.
