Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association to meet in Lexington

Scheduled events for Lexington in June; convention site, expected attendance included:
American Flat Track Events, 2017 American Flat Track Series: June 1-4, Campbell House Lexington, 250.
Kentucky Association FFA, 88th Annual Convention: June 3-9, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,800.
Kentucky High School Athletic Association, 2017 Rawlings/KHSAA State Baseball Championship Sweet Sixteen: June 7-10 and 15-17, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 1,800.
Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association, Annual Conference: June 8-12, Embassy Suites, 150.
Amateur Field Trial Clubs of America, Purina Awards: June 22-26, Residence Inn South, 250.
AMR Management Services, NASPO Value Point Team Meeting: June 27-July 1, 21C Museum Hotel, 16.
Source: VisitLex.com
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
Comments