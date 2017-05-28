Business

May 28, 2017 10:27 AM

Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association to meet in Lexington

Scheduled events for Lexington in June; convention site, expected attendance included:

American Flat Track Events, 2017 American Flat Track Series: June 1-4, Campbell House Lexington, 250.

Kentucky Association FFA, 88th Annual Convention: June 3-9, Lexington Center and Rupp Arena, 1,800.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association, 2017 Rawlings/KHSAA State Baseball Championship Sweet Sixteen: June 7-10 and 15-17, Clarion Hotel Conference Center North, 1,800.

Kentucky Osteopathic Medical Association, Annual Conference: June 8-12, Embassy Suites, 150.

Amateur Field Trial Clubs of America, Purina Awards: June 22-26, Residence Inn South, 250.

AMR Management Services, NASPO Value Point Team Meeting: June 27-July 1, 21C Museum Hotel, 16.

Source: VisitLex.com

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

John Soper on Woodford County's success

John Soper on Woodford County's success 0:59

John Soper on Woodford County's success
Soccer Center closing doors 2:15

Soccer Center closing doors
Painting party for Chocolate Holler 0:16

Painting party for Chocolate Holler

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos