May 28, 2017 10:38 AM

Free seminar helps determine the right certification

Workshops and classes

The Central Kentucky Computer Society offers the following at 160 Moore Drive, Suite 107. Information: 859-373-1000 or at Ckcs.org.

Workshops:

▪ Photo Coffee, 9 a.m. June 1 and 8

▪ Tech Chat, 1:30 p.m. June 1

▪ Dr. Fixit & iHelp, 10 a.m. June 3 at KY Trade, 373 Virginia Avenue

▪ iHelp (Apple products), 10 a.m. June 3

▪ Word Processing, 1:30 p.m. June 6

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the Kentucky Small Business Development Center are offering the following free workshops at 200 East Main Street, Room B109. For more info, go to Ksbdc.org. Register at Kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events.

▪ Your Passport to Opportunity: Which Certification is Right for Me? 10 a.m. to noon June 15.

▪ How to Develop Capability Statements, 10 a.m. to noon July 12.

Compiled by Dorothea Wingo

