KentuckyOne Health CEO announces departure; interim CEO named

Architecture
Omni Architects: Amy Arnold Farmer has joined the firm as business manager.
Finance
BB&T: Craig J. Carlson has been named a market president. He is based in Lexington’s main office, located at 200 West Vine Street.
Health care
Exceptional Living Centers: Marc Hurst, a 20-year senior living veteran, has joined the company as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Kentucky American Water: Brandon Smith has been named an operations supervisor in production at Kentucky American Water’s Richmond Road Station treatment plant.
KentuckyOne Health: Chuck Neumann, interim president of University of Louisville Hospital, will assume the role of interim president and CEO of KentuckyOne Health, upon the departure of current president and CEO Ruth Brinkley, effective July 14. Brinkley will work with Neumann in an advisory role through mid-September.
Law
Dickinson Wright: Andrew L. Sparks, former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, has joined the firm’s Lexington office.
Other
Cambridge Insurance: Rob Buchanan and Jeremy Blair have joined the company as senior producing agents providing clients commercial, personal and life insurance.
Trek Advancement: Bill Laramee has been named senior associate with the full-service philanthropy consulting firm that specializes in higher education and nonprofit fundraising. Laramee previously served as vice president for alumni and college relations at Berea College.
BEX Construction: Lisa Langford has been named a contract administrator. Jeremy Roberts has joined the firm as a project manager. BEX, a Lexington-based general contractor, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year.
Organizations
The League of Women Voters of Lexington: The following have been elected officers and directors for the 2017-2018: Tammy Fagley, president; Cindy Heine, first vice president; Donna Blue, second vice president; Steve Senft, treasurer; Richard Heine; Judy Johnson; Carol O’Reilly; Barbara Sterrett; Lauren Wallace; Lynne Flynn; and Shayla Johnson.
Compiled by Dorothea Wingo
